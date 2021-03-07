Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

