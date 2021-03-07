Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,998,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.61% of Mercury General worth $104,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mercury General by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 178,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mercury General by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Mercury General by 54.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at $1,977,000. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

MCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $62.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.