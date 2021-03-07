Mercury Market Capitalization Tops $1.37 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $17,498.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One Mercury token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.79 or 0.00467503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00067984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00076439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00053355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.60 or 0.00461217 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Mercury Token Trading

