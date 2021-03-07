Mercury (MER) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,806.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Mercury token can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Mercury has a market cap of $1.32 million and $10,806.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.57 or 0.00469280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00069148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00077549 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00081922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.22 or 0.00464651 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

