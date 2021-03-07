Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 680,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.30% of Meridian Bancorp worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 503.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 311,721 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 29.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 978,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 221,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 911.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,994 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 182,022 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after buying an additional 84,640 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $956.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $57.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

