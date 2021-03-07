Meridian Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $276,267.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $716,633.46 and approximately $276,267.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00069868 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002256 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

LOCK is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

