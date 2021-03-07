Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Update

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the January 28th total of 44,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE MSB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,182. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $358.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 89.18% and a return on equity of 173.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 347,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 182,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 125,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

