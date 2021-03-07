Metadium (META) Achieves Market Cap of $44.70 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, Metadium has traded up 121.8% against the US dollar. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $44.70 million and approximately $39.80 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00057951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.79 or 0.00797446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00030198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00042796 BTC.

About Metadium

META is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

