Metadium (META) Market Cap Reaches $44.39 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Metadium token can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 109.1% against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $44.39 million and approximately $85.40 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00054866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.86 or 0.00791441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00029997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00041729 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

