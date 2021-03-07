MetaHash Market Cap Achieves $13.50 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 59.9% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $92,801.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.10 or 0.00467043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00068568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00077027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00081213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00051965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.79 or 0.00456526 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,585,267,054 coins and its circulating supply is 2,415,805,770 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

