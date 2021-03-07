Metal (MTL) Market Capitalization Hits $86.76 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, Metal has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market cap of $86.76 million and approximately $36.16 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.95 or 0.00791404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00060231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00030108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00042231 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars.

