MetaMorph (METM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $61,073.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $317,852.51 and $61,073.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.38 or 0.00790681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00027226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00030649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00042157 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.