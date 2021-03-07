Metaverse ETP Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $19.66 million and $490,760.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,716.91 or 0.03387572 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00022666 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,947,645 coins and its circulating supply is 79,530,252 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

