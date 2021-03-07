Meter Governance Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Meter Governance token can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001498 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $351,785.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 32% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.94 or 0.00464742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00067851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00076385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.52 or 0.00458030 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

Meter Governance Token Trading

