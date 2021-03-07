Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.91 million.Methode Electronics also updated its Q4 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.82 EPS.
Methode Electronics stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,026 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
