Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.91 million.Methode Electronics also updated its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.82 EPS.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In related news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,026 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

