Metronome (MET) Price Tops $2.51 on Major Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $28.84 million and approximately $160,161.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome token can now be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00004971 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.67 or 0.00469491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00068610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00076990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00051567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.91 or 0.00462033 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,843,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,509,198 tokens. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

