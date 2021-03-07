Metronome Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,751.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $29.44 million and $178,751.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome token can currently be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00005039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.01 or 0.00468746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00067786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00076249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00080944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.20 or 0.00459265 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,840,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,506,319 tokens. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

