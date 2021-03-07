Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Short Interest Down 19.1% in February

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the January 28th total of 448,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

Shares of MTD traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,060.59. 242,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,443. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,182.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,096.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

