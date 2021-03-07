Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Update

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,525,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 28th total of 6,764,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.2 days.

MYBUF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.44. 54,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,788. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. Meyer Burger Technology has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYBUF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment in the semiconductor and optoelectronic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics and Specialised Technologies segments. The company offers heat treatment system for heterojunction technology cells, latest generation cell coating, latest-generation integrated cell lines; front and rear SiN deposition, three deposition processes in a single piece of equipment, equipment for passivated emitter rear cell cell coating, SiN front side coating; and cell testers.

