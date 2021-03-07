MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of MGM Growth Properties worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MGP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.16. 762,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,034. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

