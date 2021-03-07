Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,454 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $98,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

