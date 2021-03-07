MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stake Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.27% of MicroStrategy worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $620.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,168.67 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $762.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.17.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

