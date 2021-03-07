Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.91. 892,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,879. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $143.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,797,152.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,432,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,031,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,662,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4,411.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,363,000 after buying an additional 234,354 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

