Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Short Interest Update

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 509,200 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 28th total of 615,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Middlesex Water by 45.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 54,412 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Middlesex Water by 479.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.23%.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.
