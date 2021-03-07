Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Short Interest Update

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 509,200 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 28th total of 615,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Middlesex Water by 45.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 54,412 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Middlesex Water by 479.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $70.68 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.23%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.