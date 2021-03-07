Minter Network One Day Volume Tops $217.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $51.00 million and $217.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.56 or 0.00470419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00069107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016053 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00077105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00285399 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,775,431,375 coins and its circulating supply is 3,570,221,808 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

