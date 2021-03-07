MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) 24-Hour Volume Hits $543.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 46.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $664,414.77 and $543.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,143.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,723.04 or 0.03369067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.00373908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.00 or 0.01010884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.78 or 0.00408220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.55 or 0.00362811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00251065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00022611 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.