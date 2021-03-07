MIR COIN (MIR) Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $40,172.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.77 or 0.00464082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00068455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00076552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00081109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.82 or 0.00464194 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

