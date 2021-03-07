Mirror Protocol Price Reaches $6.44 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $266.01 million and approximately $18.43 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.44 or 0.00012850 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.38 or 0.00469861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00068312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00077165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00052322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00457755 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,322,719 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.