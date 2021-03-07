Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Hits Market Cap of $14.75 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for about $319.94 or 0.00627536 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $14.75 million and $75,051.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.94 or 0.00464742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00067851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00076385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.52 or 0.00458030 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 46,099 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.