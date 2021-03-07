Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $40,250.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be bought for about $16.79 or 0.00033595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $14.66 million and $40,250.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.37 or 0.00463051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00067470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00076443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00080878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00051958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.11 or 0.00454521 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 873,551 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

