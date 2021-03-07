Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $14.73 million and $30,772.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $24.03 or 0.00046904 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.52 or 0.00459671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00067984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00076333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00080715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.59 or 0.00465656 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 612,742 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

