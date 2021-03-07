Mirrored Netflix Price Reaches $535.48 on Exchanges (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be purchased for $535.48 or 0.01071617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $16.26 million and $370,974.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00465276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00067604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00076539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00081150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00051912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00456165 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 30,371 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

