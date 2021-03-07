Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $308,095.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be purchased for about $12.58 or 0.00025112 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $308,095.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.38 or 0.00469861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00068312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00077165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00052322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00457755 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 1,025,406 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

