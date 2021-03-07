Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) 1-Day Volume Hits $65,391.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $17.65 million and approximately $65,391.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for about $606.77 or 0.01189679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.20 or 0.00465078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00068148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00080755 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00051261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.18 or 0.00457192 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 29,082 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

