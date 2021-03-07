Mirrored Twitter Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $67,050.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $13.41 million and approximately $67,050.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Twitter token can now be purchased for $68.68 or 0.00134716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.94 or 0.00464742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00067851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00076385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.52 or 0.00458030 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 195,262 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

