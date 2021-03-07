Mirrored United States Oil Fund Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,243.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and $28,243.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for $44.99 or 0.00089724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.08 or 0.00468815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00068258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00077200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00081308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00052516 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00458383 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 300,850 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

