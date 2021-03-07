Mithril Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $23.54 million and $11.57 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.38 or 0.00468915 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 76.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mithril Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars.

