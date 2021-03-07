Mixin (XIN) Reaches Market Cap of $85.70 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can currently be bought for approximately $160.98 or 0.00319736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a market cap of $85.70 million and $1.26 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,390 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

