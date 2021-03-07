Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.23. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of TAP traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. 3,987,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,633. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.