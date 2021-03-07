Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Short Interest Up 27.2% in February

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,220,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 28th total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. 3,987,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,633. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,548,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,240,000 after purchasing an additional 618,928 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after purchasing an additional 610,946 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAP. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

