MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $128.46 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.95 or 0.00003821 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $128.46 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,143.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,723.04 or 0.03369067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.00373908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.00 or 0.01010884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.78 or 0.00408220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.55 or 0.00362811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00251065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00022611 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.