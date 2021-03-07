Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.66% of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFHT. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,675,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the third quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,500,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DFHT opened at $11.71 on Friday. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.20.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

