Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Sutro Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 410,495 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $7,992,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRO opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The firm has a market cap of $814.93 million, a PE ratio of -234.56 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

STRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

