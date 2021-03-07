Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 461,639 Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 461,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 1.85% of Mereo BioPharma Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $97.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.69. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

