Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Kismet Acquisition One as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

NASDAQ:KSMT opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

