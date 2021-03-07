Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,995 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $245,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $587,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETAC opened at $9.98 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

