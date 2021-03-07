Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lessened its position in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,998 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.82% of NewHold Investment worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in NewHold Investment during the third quarter worth $975,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth $1,235,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewHold Investment alerts:

Shares of NewHold Investment stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43. NewHold Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NewHold Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewHold Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.