Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,608,000.

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

