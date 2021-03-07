Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 108,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 35,996 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $4,566,762.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,581,212 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.74 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

