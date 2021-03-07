Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $2.03 Million in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of 5:01 Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

5:01 Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

